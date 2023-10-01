Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen [Image 9 of 28]

    Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Special Tactics Airmen, assigned to 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, unload from an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to 1-207th Aviation Regiment, Jan. 10, 2023, at Camp Mad Bull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The aircrew conducted aerial insertion training while the Special Tactics teams conducted arctic operations at JBER. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7591545
    VIRIN: 230110-Z-PB632-0010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
