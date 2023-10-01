Special Tactics Airmen assigned to 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, prepare to transfer a notional casualty to an Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Golf Company, Detachment 2, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, at Camp Mad Bull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. The aircrew conducted air assault, medical evacuation and hoist training with the Special Tactics teams. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 7591551 VIRIN: 230110-Z-PB632-0017 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 10.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen [Image 28 of 28], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.