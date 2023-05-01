U.S. Air Force awards ACM to Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne member

Niger and U.S. service members stand at attention during the playing of the Niger and U.S. national anthems prior to an award ceremony at AB 101, Niger, Jan. 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Commandant Ibrahim Dambadji Mousa, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne, was awarded the U.S. Air Force Air Achievement Medal for his support and coordination with Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ANAC) and fellow Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne personnel to support the on-scene and recovery operations of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney)

