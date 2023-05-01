U.S. Air Force awards ACM to Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne member

Lt. Col. Jon Fuson, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, Commandant Ibrahim Dambadji Moussa, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne, and Col. Boubacar Bako, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne commander, (left to right) stand at attention during an awards ceremony at AB 101, Niger, Jan. 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Commandant Ibrahim Dambadji Mousa, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne, was awarded the U.S. Air Force Air Achievement Medal for his support and coordination with Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ANAC) and fellow Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne personnel to support the on-scene and recovery operations of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney)

