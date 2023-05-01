Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force awards ACM to Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne member [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force awards ACM to Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne member

    AIR BASE 101, NIGER

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Lt. Col. Jon Fuson, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, Commandant Ibrahim Dambadji Moussa, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne, Col. Boubacar Bako, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne commander, (left to right) pose for a photo during an awards ceremony at AB 101, Niger, Jan. 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Commandant Ibrahim Dambadji Mousa, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne, was awarded the U.S. Air Force Air Achievement Medal for his support and coordination with Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ANAC) and fellow Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne personnel to support the on-scene and recovery operations of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney)

    This work, U.S. Air Force awards ACM to Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne member [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Timothy Mulvaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

