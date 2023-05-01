U.S. Air Force awards ACM to Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne member

Col. Boubacar Bako, Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne commander (right), presents Lt. Col. Jon Fuson, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, with a plaque at AB 101 Niger, Jan. 5, 2023. The gift was presented to Fuson for his continued partnership and support to the Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne and the country of Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Mulvaney)

