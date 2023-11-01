Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control [Image 4 of 4]

    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Carpenter, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, trains on the tower simulator at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2023. The tower simulator provides a one-to-one scale of the base’s designated runway and airspace, allowing for precise training for ATC personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7590357
    VIRIN: 230111-F-BG120-0054
    Resolution: 4311x2871
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control
    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control
    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control
    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    radio

    airspace

    air traffic control

    radar

    RAPCON

    51 OSS

    TAGS

    radio
    air traffic control
    tower
    radar
    RAPCON
    51 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT