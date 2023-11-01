Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad McCord, 51st Operations Support Squadron tower chief controller, communicates with A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots as they taxi on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2023. ATC personnel regulate air traffic by giving instructions and advisories to guarantee safe, organized and efficient flow of air traffic operating in the air space. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

