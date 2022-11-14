Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Carpenter, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, observes an aircraft taking off from the runway before switching communications to the next pilot in queue at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2023. All ATC personnel within the Air Force are required to maintain their certification under the Federal Aviation Administration in order to conduct day-to-day job operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 11.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR