    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control [Image 2 of 4]

    Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marines Cpl. Dennis Jefferson, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, conducts radar communication operations in the radar approach control facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2023. The RAPCON facility is responsible for safely controlling the airspace for aircraft departures and landings, acting as extra eyes for ATC tower operation members. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 19:24
    VIRIN: 230109-F-BG120-0020
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

