U.S. Marines Cpl. Dennis Jefferson, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, conducts radar communication operations in the radar approach control facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2023. The RAPCON facility is responsible for safely controlling the airspace for aircraft departures and landings, acting as extra eyes for ATC tower operation members. This photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 19:24 Photo ID: 7590355 VIRIN: 230109-F-BG120-0020 Resolution: 3720x2478 Size: 811.92 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runway Wardens: Air Traffic Control [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.