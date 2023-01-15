U.S. senators visit U.S. 5th Fleet

230115-A-RY768-1090 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2023) Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) talks with a Sailor from North Carolina during a visit to the U.S. Navy base, Bahrain, Jan. 15. Budd visited as part of a Congressional delegation traveling throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

