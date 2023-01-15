U.S. senators visit U.S. 5th Fleet

230115-A-RY768-1098 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2023) U.S. senators from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Oklahoma pose with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, before cutting a cake commemorating Congressional delegation’s visit to the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, Jan. 15. The delegation stopped in Bahrain while traveling throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

