230115-A-RY768-1085 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, escorts Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, Jan. 15. The senators visited as part of a Congressional delegation traveling throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 7589738 VIRIN: 230115-A-RY768-1085 Resolution: 3301x2201 Size: 1 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. senators visit U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.