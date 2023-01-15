U.S. senators visit U.S. 5th Fleet

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy 

    230115-A-RY768-1089 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 15, 2023) Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) talks with Sailors from Alaska during lunch at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, Jan. 15. Sullivan visited as part of a Congressional delegation traveling throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    C5F

