    Picking up Pick-ups [Image 7 of 7]

    Picking up Pick-ups

    KUWAIT

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron secure a compact pick-up truck on a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. The C-17 is an essential part of Air Mobility Command’s capabilities, allowing for rapid movement of cargo to remote locations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picking up Pick-ups [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    Transportation
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    ASAB

