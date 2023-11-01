U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron secure a compact pick-up truck on a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. The C-17 is an essential part of Air Mobility Command’s capabilities, allowing for rapid movement of cargo to remote locations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 7589683 VIRIN: 230111-F-IL807-0098 Resolution: 3198x3410 Size: 4.89 MB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Picking up Pick-ups [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.