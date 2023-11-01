U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Logistics Readiness Squadron secure a compact pick-up truck on a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. The C-17 is an essential part of Air Mobility Command’s capabilities, allowing for rapid movement of cargo to remote locations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7589683
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-IL807-0098
|Resolution:
|3198x3410
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Picking up Pick-ups [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
