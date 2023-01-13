Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Picking up Pick-ups [Image 2 of 7]

    Picking up Pick-ups

    KUWAIT

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Martz, a 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, prepares to secure a compact pick-up truck in a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. Proper securement of cargo in an aircraft is essential for the safety of crew members and the cargo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 7589678
    VIRIN: 230113-F-IL807-0096
    Resolution: 5424x3610
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picking up Pick-ups [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Picking up Pick-ups
    Picking up Pick-ups
    Picking up Pick-ups
    Picking up Pick-ups
    Picking up Pick-ups
    Picking up Pick-ups
    Picking up Pick-ups

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    Transportation
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT