U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Martz, a 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, prepares to secure a compact pick-up truck in a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. Proper securement of cargo in an aircraft is essential for the safety of crew members and the cargo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7589678
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-IL807-0096
|Resolution:
|5424x3610
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Picking up Pick-ups [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT