Picking up Pick-ups

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron guide a compact pick-up truck into the cargo hold of a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. The C-17 is an essential part of Air Mobility Command’s capabilities, allowing for rapid movement of cargo to remote locations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

