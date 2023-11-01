Picking up Pick-ups

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron push a palette of supplies off a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. Airmen moved supplies off the C-17 to make room for compact pick-up trucks to be shipped to another location. Once at their final location, the compact pick-up trucks will increase the capability of Airmen to meet mission objectives (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
