Picking up Pick-ups

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron push a palette of supplies off a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. Airmen moved supplies off the C-17 to make room for compact pick-up trucks to be shipped to another location. Once at their final location, the compact pick-up trucks will increase the capability of Airmen to meet mission objectives (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 Location: KW