    Lt. j.g. Deborah King [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. j.g. Deborah King

    GUAM

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. j.g. Deborah King takes a moment for a photo while at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on Jan. 4, 2023. King is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and an accomplished diver and photographer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    This work, Lt. j.g. Deborah King [Image 3 of 3], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

