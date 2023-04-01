Lt. j.g. Deborah King takes a moment for a photo while at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on Jan. 4, 2023. King is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and an accomplished diver and photographer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7589657 VIRIN: 230104-G-IA651-342 Resolution: 2000x2667 Size: 4.52 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. j.g. Deborah King [Image 3 of 3], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.