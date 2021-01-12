Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. King's winning photo from the Guam USFWS Refuge Contest 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. j.g. King's winning photo from the Guam USFWS Refuge Contest 2022

    GUAM

    12.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    With this photo, Lt. j.g. Deborah King is the 2022 top winner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Guam National Wildlife Refuge's "Refuge at Ritidian" Photo Contest announced on Dec. 1, 2022. Originally from Colorado, she began diving about a year after arriving in Guam. She's coupled this activity with a passion for photography, a pursuit that earned her this national recognition. (Photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Deborah King)

    Faces of Forces Micronesia: Lt. j.g. Deborah King

