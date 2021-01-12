Lt. j.g. King's winning photo from the Guam USFWS Refuge Contest 2022

With this photo, Lt. j.g. Deborah King is the 2022 top winner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Guam National Wildlife Refuge's "Refuge at Ritidian" Photo Contest announced on Dec. 1, 2022. Originally from Colorado, she began diving about a year after arriving in Guam. She's coupled this activity with a passion for photography, a pursuit that earned her this national recognition. (Photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Deborah King)

