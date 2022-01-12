Lt. j.g. Deborah King diving on Guam in 2022. King graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a bachelor's degree in marine environmental science. (Photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Deborah King)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7589656
|VIRIN:
|221201-G-G0020-047
|Resolution:
|1515x1147
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. j.g. Deborah King diving on Guam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Forces Micronesia: Lt. j.g. Deborah King
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT