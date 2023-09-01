Faces of Forces Micronesia: Lt. j.g. Deborah King

In Guam, many of our team take up recreational diving. Among those is Lt. j.g. Deborah King. In addition to her watchstanding duties as a Command Duty Officer in our Joint Rescue Rescue Sub-Center and response, she has several hobbies.



King grew up near the U.S. Air Force Academy, sparking an interest in the military. Time in the Rocky Mountains also inspired her passion for the environment and travel. Thus, she embarked on a career in the U.S. Coast Guard. Attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, she studied physical and chemical oceanography, achieving a bachelor's degree in marine environmental science and her commission.



Originally from Colorado, she began diving about a year after arriving in Guam. She's coupled this activity with a passion for photography, a pursuit that earned her national recognition recently. She is the 2022 top winner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Guam National Wildlife Refuge's "Refuge at Ritidian" Photo Contest announced on Dec. 1, 2022.



King's career in the Coast Guard fulfills her goals to serve America, protect the environment for future generations, and travel. Like the name of her winning image, King has gotten out of her shell, exploring Guam and sharing it with those around her. She balances work with travel and her sports, recently returning from a dive trip to the Republic of Palau.



Opportunities like this allow our members to see something different and connect with the people and places we serve. In this case, we can also support and spread awareness for the missions of our federal partners in Guam, like the USWFS, to protect and honor these special places.



Congratulations, Ms. King! You can see all the winning submissions at https://www.fws.gov/story/2022-12/2022-guam-nwr-photo-contest-winners.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 01:03 Story ID: 436788 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Forces Micronesia: Lt. j.g. Deborah King, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.