Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Lombardi stands for a photo while working gate security during a community youth visit to U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on Dec. 9, 2022. Lombardi is part of the unit's Sector Boarding Team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Waraant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7589601
|VIRIN:
|221209-G-IA651-051
|Resolution:
|2000x2667
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's ME2 Lombardi [Image 3 of 3], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Forces Micronesia: ME2 Andrew Lombardi
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT