    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's ME2 Lombardi [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's ME2 Lombardi

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Lombardi stands for a photo while working gate security during a community youth visit to U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on Dec. 9, 2022. Lombardi is part of the unit's Sector Boarding Team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Waraant Officer Sara Muir)

