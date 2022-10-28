Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia crew throws Halloween event for families [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia crew throws Halloween event for families

    GUAM

    10.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam takes a moment for after throwing a Halloween event for families in Guam on Oct. 28, 2022. The event was sponsored by the morale committee and the chief's mess. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 7589599
    VIRIN: 221028-G-G0020-735
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 556.04 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia crew throws Halloween event for families [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    families
    morale
    Halloween

