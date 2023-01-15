Faces of Forces Micronesia: ME2 Andrew Lombardi

Our Sector Boarding Team had a virtual visit this week from Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, assistant commandant for response policy, and the ME Rating Force Master Chief, Master Chief Ryan Patterson.



In addition to talking about our maritime law enforcement program status, they recognized ME2 Andrew Lombardi.



With experience as an EMT, he runs the Red Cross training and certification program for our personnel to maintain vital qualifications as team members conduct our missions. He’s been balancing his duties as a boarding team member with running the medical training program, fingerprinting access, helping run ranges for our team to obtain and maintain firearms qualifications, and being the PT program administrator.



Originally from Long Island, Lombardi had a longstanding desire to serve in the military and be in law enforcement. He and his twin brother chose the U.S. Coast Guard because we satisfy both goals.



“I’ve loved every second of it,” said Lombardi. “Guam was a bit of a surprise. My first [ME] tour was at the Coast Guard police department in King’s Bay, and I also did a tour in the Middle East. Being in Guam, so far from family, has been challenging, but it has been fun. It’s a different mission than I thought, standing up the team here and doing vessel inspections.”



The SBT stood up in the summer of 2021 due to the increased focus on Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security. The U.S. Coast Guard established heightened security measures to minimize the risk to vessels, facilities, and the port from acts of terrorism and other threats.



In Spring 2022, Andrew sought the opportunity to complete required leadership courses for advancement. Initially, in the one-week Coast Guard Leadership And Management School, he was forced to disenroll partway through the course due to COVID. Not wanting to miss a cycle, he put his name in the hat for the more robust five-week local Air Force-hosted Airman Leadership School and was selected.



“It helped me develop different speaking styles, confidence in writing, and giving instruction. For my job, I deliver a lot of training, which helped me develop a comfortability around people who are not always my peers. I took the time to learn and understand different leadership styles. I was the only Coastie in the group. It was valuable listening to the experiences of my classmates and comparing them to our service,” said Lombardi.



Lombardi distinguished himself in ALS and was awarded the Commandant’s Leadership Award for his contributions and effort.



He is continuing to pursue goals to serve his team and advance. He looks forward to continued learning and leveraging his experience to support and mentor his peers. He’s excited to join the Deployable Special Forces community this summer.



