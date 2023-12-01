Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team virtual visit with Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team virtual visit with Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian

    GUAM

    01.12.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team has a virtual visit with Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, assistant commandant for response policy, and the ME Rating Force Master Chief, Master Chief Ryan Patterson, in Guam on Jan. 12, 2023. In addition to talking about our maritime law enforcement program status, they recognized ME2 Andrew Lombardi. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team virtual visit with Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

