    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jamming Pod Chain Down [Image 16 of 18]

    Jamming Pod Chain Down

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230113-N-PA221-1063 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Stephen Bowen, from Springfield, Mass., chains down equipment in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 7588310
    VIRIN: 230113-N-PA221-1063
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
