Jamming Pod Chain Down

230113-N-PA221-1063 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Stephen Bowen, from Springfield, Mass., chains down equipment in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

