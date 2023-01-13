Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 17 of 18]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230113-N-XK462-1202 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors crew swap for an E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 7588311
    VIRIN: 230113-N-XK462-1202
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

