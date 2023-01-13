Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230113-N-XK462-1202 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors crew swap for an E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

