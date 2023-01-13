Sailor Applies Adhesive To Aircraft Panel

230113-N-NX635-1069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Travis Jackson, from La Vergne, Tenn., applies adhesive to an aircraft panel in the composite shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

