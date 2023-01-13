Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Applies Adhesive To Aircraft Panel [Image 15 of 18]

    Sailor Applies Adhesive To Aircraft Panel

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230113-N-NX635-1069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Travis Jackson, from La Vergne, Tenn., applies adhesive to an aircraft panel in the composite shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 7588309
    VIRIN: 230113-N-NX635-1069
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Sailor Applies Adhesive To Aircraft Panel [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Adhesive
    Composite Shop

