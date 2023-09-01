POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) prepare to receive lines from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) during Springfield’s return to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 23:01 Photo ID: 7588009 VIRIN: 230109-N-NX690-0031 Resolution: 5451x3634 Size: 1.33 MB Location: GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.