Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) prepare to receive lines from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) during Springfield’s return to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|01.09.2023
|01.12.2023 23:01
|7588009
|230109-N-NX690-0031
|5451x3634
|1.33 MB
|GU
|8
|2
