Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) throw mooring lines upon their return from deployment, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

