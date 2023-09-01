Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Lt. j.g. Zachary Cutter kisses his wife following the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield’s (SSN 761) return to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

