    Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 6]

    Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Lt. j.g. Zachary Cutter kisses his wife following the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield’s (SSN 761) return to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    This work, Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

