Springfield Returns to Naval Base Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) – Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class David Edmonds, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), greets his family after returning to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

