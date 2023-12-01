Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angel Awarded Soldier's Medal [Image 3 of 7]

    Arctic Angel Awarded Soldier's Medal

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Sword 

    11th Airborne Division

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Class Andrew Chapoton (right), 11th Airborne Division, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler (left), commanding general, 11th Airborne Division, after being presented the Soldier's Medal, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 12.
    Chapoton was awarded the medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation, for his actions May 30, 2022, when he helped extract three injured civilians from burning vehicles and assisted medical and law enforcement personnel at the crash site.

