Arctic Angel Awarded Soldier's Medal

Army Sgt. 1st Class Class Andrew Chapoton (center), 11th Airborne Division, is presented the Soldier's Medal by Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley, commanding general and senior enlisted leader, respectively, during a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 12.

Chapoton was awarded the medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation, for his actions May 30, 2022, when he helped extract three injured civilians from burning vehicles and assisted medical and law enforcement personnel at the crash site.

