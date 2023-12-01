Arctic Angel Awarded Soldier's Medal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.12.2023

    Story by John Pennell 

    11th Airborne Division

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A Memorial Day outing spent with family on a whale-watching cruise ended with an 11th Airborne Division soldier risking his own safety to rescue car crash victims on his drive home.

    Sgt. 1st Class Andrew D. Chapoton was traveling on the Seward Highway headed back to JBER when a vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed into the vehicle in front of his. Chapoton helped extract three trapped, severely injured civilians from burning vehicles and assisted emergency medical service and law enforcement personnel at the crash scene May 30, 2022, about seven miles north of Seward, Alaska.

    Chapoton’s actions were recognized as he received the Soldier’s Medal during a ceremony here, Jan. 12. The Soldier's Medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation, was established in 1926 and is awarded for heroic actions on behalf of fellow soldiers or civilians.

    “I know he'll say things like ‘everybody else would have done the same thing,’ but he was there, and he did (what was needed),” said Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, 11th Airborne Division commanding general, as he presented Chapoton with the medal. “I know he's apprehensive about this ceremony, as most of us would be, but this is really important to recognize when we have a soldier totally go above and beyond, even off duty, to save lives, to make a difference at the risk of his own, without hesitation and without question.”

    “I'm truly humbled to be recognized for doing simply something I was trained to do,” Chapoton said. “Without question every paratrooper in this room would react the same way I did.”

    He noted civilian bystanders also assisted with the rescues, which he called “a true team effort.”

