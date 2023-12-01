The 11th Airborne Division Band plays at the start of a ceremony to present the Soldier's Medal to Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Chapoton, 11th Airborne Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 12.
Chapoton was awarded the medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation, for his actions May 30, 2022, when he helped extract three injured civilians from burning vehicles and assisted medical and law enforcement personnel at the crash site.
This work, Arctic Angel Awarded Soldier's Medal, by SSG Michael Sword, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Angel Awarded Soldier's Medal
