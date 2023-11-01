U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bladen Draper, 48th Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, discusses BDU-50 storage requirements with Tom Thompson 48th Fighter Wing Weapon Safety Manger at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan.11, 2023. The stockpile management crew is inspected annually by the United Kingdom’s Explosive Safety Inspection Team (ESIT) to validate adherence to the UK’s safety regulations, which they need to abide by in addition to U.S. standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 7586522 VIRIN: 230111-F-UJ371-1179 Resolution: 5310x2987 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.