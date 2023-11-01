Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK [Image 3 of 4]

    Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Baker 48th Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief and Senior Airman David Rojas 48th Munitions stockpile management crew chief perform facility maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2023. The stockpile management crew is inspected annually by the United Kingdom’s Explosive Safety Inspection Team (ESIT) to validate adherence to the UK’s safety regulations, which they need to abide by in addition to U.S. standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    This work, Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

