Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bladen Draper, 48th Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, discusses BDU-50 storage requirements with Tech. Sgt. Jose Lasanta Falcon 48th Fighter Wing Weapons Safety Manager at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan.11, 2023. The storage requirements are one of many the 48th MUNS need to keep within both the U.S. and United Kingdom’s safety regulations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

