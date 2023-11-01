Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK [Image 1 of 4]

    Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bladen Draper, 48th Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, discusses BDU-50 storage requirements with Tech. Sgt. Jose Lasanta Falcon and Tom Thompson, 48th Fighter Wing Weapons Safety Managers, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2023. The storage requirements are one of many the 48th MUNS need to keep within both the U.S. and United Kingdom’s safety regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 7586519
    VIRIN: 230111-F-UJ371-1075
    Resolution: 5394x3589
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing becomes first U.S. base to earn “Full Assurance” rating in the UK [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    F-35
    Load Crew Competition
    48FW
    48 MUNS
    Liberity Wing

