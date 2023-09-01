Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Returns from Deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Springfield Returns from Deployment

    GUAM

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Cmdr. Andrew Domina, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), and his family pose for a photo after Springfield’s return to Guam from deployment, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 00:13
    Location: GU
    Naval Base Guam

    Deployment

    USS Springfield (SSN 761)

    Attack submarines (SSN)

    Guam
    SSN
    submarine
    deployment
    USS Springfield

