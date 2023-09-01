POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Cmdr. Andrew Domina, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), and his family pose for a photo after Springfield’s return to Guam from deployment, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
USS Springfield Returns from Deployment
Naval Base Guam
Deployment
USS Springfield (SSN 761)
Attack submarines (SSN)
