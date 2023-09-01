010923-N-DI326-003

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Robert Lind and his family member pose for a photo after the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 00:13 Photo ID: 7586294 VIRIN: 230109-N-DI326-1003 Resolution: 2187x3281 Size: 1.61 MB Location: GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Springfield Returns from Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.