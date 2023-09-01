USS Springfield Returns from Deployment

NAVAL BASE GUAM (January 9, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam after a nearly four month deployment, Jan. 9.



“I’m excited for the crew to be back in Guam to enjoy much deserved rest time,” said Cmdr. Andy Domina, Springfield’s commanding officer. “It’s an honor to be among the 150 finest Sailors America has to offer. We are America’s submarine and we will always be ready to support the mission.”



The ceremonial “first kiss” upon return to homeport was awarded to Lt. j.g. Zachary Cutter and his wife. The ceremonial “first hug” was awarded to Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class David Edmonds and his wife and child.



“Springfield is among the most capable ships in the entire U.S. Navy,” said Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region requires that. The crew, some very young and junior, proved they can rapidly respond and be counted on to protect Americans, and our Allies and partners.”



Commissioned March 21, 1986, Springfield is the fourth United States Navy ship to bear the name. Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with nearly 40 still in commission. Springfield returned from its last deployment, July 24, where they conducted operations vital to national security in the Western Pacific.



Springfield is one of five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more information on Springfield, please visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/springfield.

