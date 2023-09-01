USS Springfield Returns from Deployment

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 9, 2023) A family waits for their Sailor after the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam, Jan. 9. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

