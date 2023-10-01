Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels conduct site survey at PANG [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels conduct site survey at PANG

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr.s Thomas Zimmerman (left) and Brian Vaught take questions from the media after landing at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. on January 10, 2023. The Blue Angels pilots paid a visit to the base to conduct a site survey in preparation for the upcoming Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, slated to take place over the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    142nd Wing
    Oregon International Air Show

