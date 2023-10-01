An F/A-18 Superhornet assigned to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels taxis the runway at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. on January 10, 2023. The single jet paid a visit to the base to conduct a site survey in preparation for the upcoming Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, slated to take place over the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:14 Photo ID: 7585490 VIRIN: 230110-Z-SP755-1001 Resolution: 7933x4533 Size: 22 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels conduct site survey at PANG [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.