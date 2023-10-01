Media professionals capture photos and video as two U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots disembark from their F/A-18 Super Hornet at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. on January 10, 2023. The single jet paid a visit to the base to conduct a site survey in preparation for the upcoming Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro, slated to take place over the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels conduct site survey at PANG [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
