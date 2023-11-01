Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    497th CSSB Transfers Authority to 630th CSSB [Image 8 of 8]

    497th CSSB Transfers Authority to 630th CSSB

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Razor, stand in formation during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at the Warrior Tent, Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The 497th CSSB transferred authority to the 630th CSSB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    497th CSSB Transfers Authority To 630th CSSB

