497th CSSB Transfers Authority to 630th CSSB

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kelby Glass, commander of the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Razor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Lingerfelt, his senior enlisted advisor, uncased and unfurled their battalion’s colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at the Warrior Tent, Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The 497th CSSB transferred authority to the 630th CSSB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

